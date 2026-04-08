Barclays Upgrades Viasat (VSAT)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Viasat (NasdaqGS:VSAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Downside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viasat is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of $53.88 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Viasat is 4,760MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viasat. This is an decrease of 186 owner(s) or 34.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.27%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.59% to 125,664K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 5,950K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,926K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,726K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,440K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 18.45% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,631K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares , representing an increase of 19.81%.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,329K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 24.53% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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