Barclays Upgrades V.F. (WBAG:VFC)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for V.F. (WBAG:VFC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,070 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.11%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.79% to 493,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 76,117K shares representing 19.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,515K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 42,557K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,430K shares , representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 9.36% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,402K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,498K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 21,505K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,160K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 61.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,374K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.