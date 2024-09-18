Barclays Upgrades V.F. (VFC)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $17.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of $18.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for V.F. is 12,946MM, an increase of 25.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,070 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.11%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.70% to 493,180K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 76,117K shares representing 19.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,515K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 42,557K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,430K shares , representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 9.36% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,402K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,498K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 21,505K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,160K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 61.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,374K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company.

VF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company's purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

