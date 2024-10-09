Barclays Upgrades UWM Holdings (UWMC)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.10% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $8.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.10% from its latest reported closing price of $7.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is 2,214MM, a decrease of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.09%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 59,431K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity holds 4,894K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,352K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 48.28% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 3,033K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares , representing an increase of 29.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 61.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,981K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,288K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 1.23% over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

