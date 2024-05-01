Barclays Upgrades UMB Financial (UMBF)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is 95.03. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of 79.66.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,608MM, an increase of 10.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.22%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 51,427K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 5,242K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,997K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,905K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,624K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587K shares , representing a decrease of 59.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 88.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,566K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares , representing a decrease of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

