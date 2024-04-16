Barclays Upgrades Tyson Foods (TSN)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.32% Upside

As of March 30, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is 59.47. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.32% from its latest reported closing price of 58.12.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is 56,271MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.79.

Tyson Foods Declares $0.49 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2024 will receive the payment on June 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $58.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 4.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 269,971K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,569K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,336K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,729K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 84.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,959K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,967K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,648K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,598K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Tyson Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

