Barclays Upgrades Triumph Group (TGI)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.14% Downside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Group is 13.13. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.14% from its latest reported closing price of 15.66.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Group is 1,383MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.50% to 78,407K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 5.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 5,361K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing an increase of 39.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 9.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,077K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 3,792K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares, representing an increase of 34.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,667K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,536K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

