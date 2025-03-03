Barclays Upgrades Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (VIV)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:VIV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $10.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.29 to a high of $11.63. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $8.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 54,311MM, a decrease of 2.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIV is 0.07%, an increase of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 103,343K shares. The put/call ratio of VIV is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 21,383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,384K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 25.58% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 16,476K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 15,193K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,139K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares , representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIV by 32.56% over the last quarter.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., holder of the Vivo brand, is the largest telecommunications company in Brasil, with 33 thousand direct employees, 108 thousand allies, as we call its service providers and contractors, and 94 million accesses in the mobile and fixed operation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.