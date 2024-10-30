Barclays Upgrades Summit Materials (LSE:0LAI)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Summit Materials (LSE:0LAI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.78% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials is 48.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 41.18 GBX to a high of 58.48 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.78% from its latest reported closing price of 45.39 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials is 2,511MM, a decrease of 25.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LAI is 0.30%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 163,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,833K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,837K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,211K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,762K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 86.17% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,195K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,041K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 35.97% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,022K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LAI by 15.09% over the last quarter.

