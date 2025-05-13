Barclays Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $87.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $126.16. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of $72.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 17,427MM, an increase of 14.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.18%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.90% to 179,287K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,414K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,534K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares , representing an increase of 52.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 112.92% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,377K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing an increase of 55.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 110.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,843K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 28.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,173K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 28.62% over the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

