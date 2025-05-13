Stocks

Barclays Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (BIT:1SWK)

May 13, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker (BIT:1SWK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SWK is 0.18%, an increase of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.54% to 179,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IT:1SWK / Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,414K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWK by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,534K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares , representing an increase of 52.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SWK by 112.92% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,377K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing an increase of 55.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SWK by 110.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,843K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWK by 28.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,173K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SWK by 28.62% over the last quarter.

