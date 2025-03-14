Barclays Upgrades Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SKWD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $57.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $49.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is 1,159MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKWD is 0.25%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 50,892K shares. The put/call ratio of SKWD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,028K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing an increase of 26.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 76.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,213K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,607K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 23.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,578K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 88.96% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,296K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 21.39% over the last quarter.

