Barclays Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $159.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.44% from its latest reported closing price of $131.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,194MM, a decrease of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.23%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 57,409K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,650K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,951K shares , representing a decrease of 27.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,936K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 20.73% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,742K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,177K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares , representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 21.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,986K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 5.82% over the last quarter.

