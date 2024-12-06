Barclays Upgrades Rockwell Automation (WBAG:ROK)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (WBAG:ROK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.12%, an increase of 47.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 102,682K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,682K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,986K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 47.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,594K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,972K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,683K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,550K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 18.41% over the last quarter.

