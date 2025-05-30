Barclays Upgrades Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.91% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $290.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.91% from its latest reported closing price of $315.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 9,465MM, an increase of 18.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.23%, an increase of 57.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 103,291K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,870K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,115K shares , representing a decrease of 21.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 61.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,573K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,141K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,826K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 49.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,435K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

