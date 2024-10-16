Barclays Upgrades Revvity (LSE:0KHE)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Revvity (LSE:0KHE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.98% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Revvity is 138.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 121.25 GBX to a high of 194.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.98% from its latest reported closing price of 121.69 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,269MM, an increase of 20.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KHE is 0.16%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 134,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,015K shares representing 14.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,029K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 8.98% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 11,520K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,901K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,371K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,075K shares , representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,227K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665K shares , representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,323K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 96.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 2,979.11% over the last quarter.

