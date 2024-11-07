Barclays Upgrades Revolve Group (RVLV)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.04% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.04% from its latest reported closing price of $33.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group is 1,402MM, an increase of 28.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.13%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 60,434K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,778K shares representing 15.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,459K shares , representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 29.22% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,187K shares representing 13.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 23.89% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,476K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares , representing a decrease of 13.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 2,089K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 7.79% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,819K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Revolve Group Background Information



Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands. We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands.

