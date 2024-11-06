News & Insights

Barclays upgrades Revolve Group to Equal Weight on sales growth

November 06, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Barclays analyst Trevor Young upgraded Revolve Group (RVLV) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $25, up from $17. The company’s revenue growth has quickly returned to double digits, persisting into Q3, while spending and return rates also move in the right direction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the macro environment is still a concern and it is unclear if Revolve is sustainably back in low-double-digit growth territory, with estimates moving higher and downside risks “diminished,” it upgrades the shares.

