Barclays Upgrades RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt () (RELX)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:RELX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt () is $58.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.62 to a high of $77.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of $48.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt () is 10,205MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX is 0.18%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 84,837K shares. The put/call ratio of RELX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,433K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,496K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,246K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,993K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 73.84% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 65.66% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,898K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 74.91% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,807K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 78.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 339.61% over the last quarter.

RELX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RELX plc is a British multinational information and analytics company headquartered in London, England. Its businesses provide scientific, technical and medical information and analytics; legal information and analytics; decision-making tools; and organise exhibitions.

