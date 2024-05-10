Barclays Upgrades Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Relay Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RLAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.04% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is 22.40. The forecasts range from a low of 10.71 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 255.04% from its latest reported closing price of 6.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 22MM, a decrease of 38.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.13%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 136,754K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 21.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,581K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 19.65% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 7,388K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,924K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,066K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 5,936K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885K shares , representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 51.04% over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.