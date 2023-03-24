Barclays Upgrades Regency Centers (REG)

On March 23, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.47% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is $71.13. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.47% from its latest reported closing price of $56.69.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is $1,220MM, a decrease of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

Regency Centers Declares $0.65 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $56.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.08%, the lowest has been 3.28%, and the highest has been 6.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 16,179K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,154K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,034K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,157K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 35.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,077K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 19.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG is 0.28%, an increase of 14.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 192,516K shares. The put/call ratio of REG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Regency Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

