Barclays Upgrades Pilgrim's Pride (PPC)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Pilgrim's Pride (NasdaqGS:PPC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.29% Upside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride is $45.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 41.29% from its latest reported closing price of $31.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim's Pride is 15,381MM, a decrease of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an decrease of 355 owner(s) or 48.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.03%, an increase of 70.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.04% to 46,587K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,420K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares , representing a decrease of 31.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 48.43% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,787K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 32.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 34.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,394K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 88.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,371K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Assetmark holds 1,199K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 3.22% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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