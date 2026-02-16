Barclays Upgrades Pegasystems (PEGA)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Pegasystems (NasdaqGS:PEGA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.53% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is $72.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.59 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 65.53% from its latest reported closing price of $43.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,734MM, a decrease of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.25%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 119,416K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,928K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 83.97% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,614K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,392K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing a decrease of 19.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 81.02% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,380K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 41.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.