Barclays Upgrades Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is $85.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of $77.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is 1,090MM, an increase of 23.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.21%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 61,871K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orix holds 2,976K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,251K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,248K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,224K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 27.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,874K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Ormat Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ('REG'), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 73 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

