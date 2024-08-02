Barclays Upgrades Omnicell (OMCL)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Omnicell (NasdaqGS:OMCL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.73% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.73% from its latest reported closing price of $38.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is 1,495MM, an increase of 35.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.12%, an increase of 104.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 53,982K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,083K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,321K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 97.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 2,375.24% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,753K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 13.01% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,653K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 25.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,562K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

