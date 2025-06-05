Barclays Upgrades OGE Energy (OGE)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.16% Upside

As of June 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for OGE Energy is $46.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.50 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.16% from its latest reported closing price of $43.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OGE Energy is 3,495MM, an increase of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in OGE Energy. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.24%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 190,614K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,552K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,523K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 18.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,539K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,175K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 26.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,319K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 5,566K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,985K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,402K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 40.43% over the last quarter.

Oge Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

