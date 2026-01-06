Barclays Upgrades Novartis AG - Depositary Receipt (NVS)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Novartis AG - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NVS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.08% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novartis AG - Depositary Receipt is $135.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.65 to a high of $158.39. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.08% from its latest reported closing price of $142.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis AG - Depositary Receipt is 53,321MM, a decrease of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVS is 0.31%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 170,890K shares. The put/call ratio of NVS is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,585K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,401K shares , representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 8.01% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,145K shares , representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,394K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

