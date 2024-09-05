Barclays Upgrades Nordstrom (LSE:0K8J)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Nordstrom (LSE:0K8J) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.88% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is 19.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12.09 GBX to a high of 25.14 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.88% from its latest reported closing price of 21.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is 15,137MM, an increase of 1.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K8J is 0.10%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 113,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,661K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,369K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,372K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,099K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 4.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,047K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8J by 7.68% over the last quarter.

