Barclays Upgrades Newell Brands (NWL)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Newell Brands (NasdaqGS:NWL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is $9.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of $8.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is 9,386MM, an increase of 21.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWL is 0.10%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 508,763K shares. The put/call ratio of NWL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 63,440K shares representing 15.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,058K shares , representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 52,467K shares representing 12.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,479K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 9.84% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 25,660K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,348K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 3.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,702K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,826K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 20.70% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 21,529K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,942K shares , representing an increase of 39.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 62.58% over the last quarter.

Newell Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

