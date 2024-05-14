Barclays Upgrades Newell Brands (NWL)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Newell Brands (NasdaqGS:NWL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.67% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is 8.31. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.67% from its latest reported closing price of 8.72.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is 9,386MM, an increase of 17.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

Newell Brands Declares $0.07 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 20.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWL is 0.11%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 465,887K shares. The put/call ratio of NWL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 53,791K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,097K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 36,162K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,042K shares , representing an increase of 77.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 237.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 25,489K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,008K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,747K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 86.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,511K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,453K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Newell Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

