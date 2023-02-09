Barclays Upgrades New York Times (NYT)

On February 9, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for New York Times from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.80% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Times is $35.04. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.80% from its latest reported closing price of $41.13.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times is $2,398MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 14.24%.

What are large shareholders doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 11,615K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares, representing an increase of 73.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 311.12% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 8,965K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 8,500K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 8,139K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,165K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,828K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,881K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 13.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.24%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 164,393K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

