Barclays Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for New York Community Bancorp is $12.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of $11.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New York Community Bancorp is 2,296MM, an increase of 13.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp. This is an decrease of 843 owner(s) or 87.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB is 0.08%, an increase of 60.31%. The put/call ratio of NYCB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 2,658K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,573K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 982K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 650K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $56.3 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $32.4 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

