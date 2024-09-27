Barclays Upgrades New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYCB.PRA)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:NYCB.PRA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB.PRA is 0.78%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.50% to 9,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 6.94% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 136,775.77% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,142K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 1,006K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 5.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 862K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB.PRA by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.