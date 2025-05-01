Barclays Upgrades NetApp (BIT:1NTAP)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for NetApp (BIT:1NTAP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,824 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NTAP is 0.23%, an increase of 25.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 221,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,220K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,427K shares , representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NTAP by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,424K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,029K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NTAP by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,024K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,136K shares , representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NTAP by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,379K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,483K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NTAP by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,784K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,986K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NTAP by 54.21% over the last quarter.

