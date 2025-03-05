Barclays Upgrades Mosaic (MOS)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.66% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $33.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 43.66% from its latest reported closing price of $23.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is 13,301MM, an increase of 19.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOS is 0.15%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 315,816K shares. The put/call ratio of MOS is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,133K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,312K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,507K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,449K shares , representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 89.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,966K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,034K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,621K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 51.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,597K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,345K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.