Barclays Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage (BMV:TAP1)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Molson Coors Beverage (BMV:TAP1) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP1 is 0.20%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 220,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,571K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,619K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP1 by 2.21% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,717K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP1 by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP1 by 5.81% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP1 by 33.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP1 by 2.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

