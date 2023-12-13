Barclays Upgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.67% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries is 96.24. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from its latest reported closing price of 91.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mohawk Industries is 11,339MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHK is 0.18%, a decrease of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 56,705K shares. The put/call ratio of MHK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,435K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,192K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing a decrease of 33.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,059K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,759K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 91.21% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,719K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHK by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Mohawk Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.