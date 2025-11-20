Barclays Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.04% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $218.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $182.81 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.04% from its latest reported closing price of $178.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Companies is 23,998MM, a decrease of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMC is 0.36%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 526,207K shares. The put/call ratio of MMC is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,593K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,591K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,703K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,610K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,855K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,531K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,091K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,831K shares , representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 86.27% over the last quarter.

