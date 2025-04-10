Barclays Upgrades ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.83% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $66.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from its latest reported closing price of $52.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is 20,778MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAN is 0.11%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 57,379K shares. The put/call ratio of MAN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,262K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 64.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,917K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 92.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,524K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 22.56% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 1,491K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 13.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,466K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 23.46% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

