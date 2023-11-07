Barclays Upgrades Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.92% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kontoor Brands is 54.50. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.92% from its latest reported closing price of 49.58.

The projected annual revenue for Kontoor Brands is 2,641MM, a decrease of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kontoor Brands. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTB is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 73,226K shares. The put/call ratio of KTB is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 10,778K shares representing 19.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 8,427K shares representing 15.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,202K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 6.61% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,501K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,541K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing a decrease of 17.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,237K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online.

