Barclays Upgrades KLA (KLAC)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for KLA (NasdaqGS:KLAC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.52% Downside

As of June 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for KLA is 781.35. The forecasts range from a low of 636.30 to a high of $892.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.52% from its latest reported closing price of 785.45.

The projected annual revenue for KLA is 8,782MM, a decrease of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,542 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.50%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 137,871K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,785K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,693K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,250K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 9.16% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,498K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,408K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 8.73% over the last quarter.

KLA Background Information



KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

