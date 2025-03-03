Barclays Upgrades Kinder Morgan (LSE:0JR2)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Kinder Morgan (LSE:0JR2) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.14% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan is 31.12 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.67 GBX to a high of 40.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.14% from its latest reported closing price of 26.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan is 19,802MM, an increase of 31.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 207 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JR2 is 0.46%, an increase of 128.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 1,679,849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 67,010K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,636K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JR2 by 65.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,117K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JR2 by 20.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,322K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,572K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JR2 by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,760K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,507K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JR2 by 35.92% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 47,757K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,454K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JR2 by 21.86% over the last quarter.

