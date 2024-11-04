Barclays Upgrades Keysight Technologies (LSE:0A7N)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Keysight Technologies (LSE:0A7N) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7N is 0.23%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 175,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,380K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing an increase of 62.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7N by 126.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7N by 14.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,480K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7N by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 4,421K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7N by 32.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,129K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares , representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7N by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.