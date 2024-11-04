Barclays Upgrades Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.32% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies is $172.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.32% from its latest reported closing price of $153.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keysight Technologies is 6,099MM, an increase of 21.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.23%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 176,049K shares. The put/call ratio of KEYS is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,380K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing an increase of 62.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 126.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 14.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,480K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 4,421K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 32.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,129K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares , representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Keysight Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

