Barclays Upgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for JetBlue Airways (NasdaqGS:JBLU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways is $4.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of $5.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JetBlue Airways is 11,213MM, an increase of 23.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 17.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.07%, an increase of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 334,486K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 33,622K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 14,982K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares , representing an increase of 64.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 172.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,124K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares , representing an increase of 46.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 0.72% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 7,651K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,358K shares , representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 52.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,383K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,996K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 55.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.