Barclays Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (BIT:1IFF)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (BIT:1IFF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 1,382 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IFF is 0.30%, an increase of 104.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 287,751K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 31,438K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,082K shares , representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Freemont Capital Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,106K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,889K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,997K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,106K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 21.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,921K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,696K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFF by 21.21% over the last quarter.

