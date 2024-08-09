Barclays Upgrades Ingredion (INGR)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ingredion is $132.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of $126.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ingredion is 8,819MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,095 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGR is 0.26%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 65,071K shares. The put/call ratio of INGR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,167K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 2,164K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,050K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,030K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,673K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Ingredion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

