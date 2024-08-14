Barclays Upgrades Illumina (ILMN)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Illumina (NasdaqGS:ILMN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.23% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Illumina is $145.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $254.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.23% from its latest reported closing price of $119.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 5,956MM, an increase of 34.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILMN is 0.24%, an increase of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.91% to 161,141K shares. The put/call ratio of ILMN is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 5,605K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 25.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,993K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,462K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 59.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,002K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 10.28% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 3,515K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Illumina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Its focus on innovation has established it as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The Company products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

