Barclays Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (LSE:0J8W)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Illinois Tool Works (LSE:0J8W) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Illinois Tool Works is 264.88 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 219.88 GBX to a high of 328.47 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of 275.96 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Illinois Tool Works is 17,050MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illinois Tool Works. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J8W is 0.28%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 266,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Briar Hall Management holds 25,858K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,163K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8W by 49.00% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 21,030K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 13,159K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,284K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8W by 41.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,916K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,938K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J8W by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,213K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,372K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J8W by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.