Barclays Upgrades HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (HSBC)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:HSBC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.84% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is $54.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.31 to a high of $63.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.84% from its latest reported closing price of $60.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 63,264MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.35%, an increase of 120.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 62,524K shares. The put/call ratio of HSBC is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,788K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,038K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 74.01% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 2,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,781K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 59.33% over the last quarter.

HSBC Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HSBC Holdings plc is a British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company. HSBC has offices in 64 countries and territories across Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America, serving around 40 million customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.