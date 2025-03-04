News & Insights

Stocks
HSBC

Barclays Upgrades HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (HSBC)

March 04, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:HSBC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.84% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is $54.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.31 to a high of $63.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.84% from its latest reported closing price of $60.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 63,264MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.35%, an increase of 120.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 62,524K shares. HSBC / HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of HSBC is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSBC / HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,788K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,038K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 74.01% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 2,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,781K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 59.33% over the last quarter.

HSBC Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

HSBC Holdings plc is a British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company. HSBC has offices in 64 countries and territories across Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America, serving around 40 million customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock)-> Find out what the Options Markets think of HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock)-> See our take on HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HSBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.